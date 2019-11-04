Two men arrested after police find meth, heroin and more in Galesburg

Two men have been arrested and charged after a search warrant investigation in Galesburg.

Police say on Sunday, Nov. 3, police obtained a search warrant for an unattached garage located in the 400 block of North Cedar Street in Galesburg.

The Galesburg Special Response Team executed the search warrant and officers located crystal methamphetamine, heroin, firearms/ammunition, weapons and stolen items.

Police have arrested two people in connection with their findings.

Gilbert Bicknell, of Galesburg, was arrested and charged with criminal fortification of residence/building, felon in possession / use of weapon / firearm, meth delivery / intent to deliver 5-15 grams, meth possession 5-15 grams, manufacturing / delivery heroin more than 1 gram, theft / unauthorized control of stolen property great then $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on a warrant out of Knox County.

Jay Murdock, of Galesburg, was charged with obstructing justice - felony, mercer county warrants and a warrant out of Knox County.