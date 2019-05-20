Two men charged after one urinates on memorial for N.J. boy who died of cancer, police say

After investigating what they call a “disturbing video” that shows a suspect urinating on a memorial for a 9-year-old boy, police say two men are facing charges.

The memorial for 9-year-old Christian Clopp, who died from an inoperable brain tumor in 2012, sits in an all-access park in Mays Landing, N.J. (Source: KYW/CNN)

Police opened an investigation after a video was posted to social media Sunday that showed a man laughing as he urinated on a memorial for 9-year-old Christian Clopp, who died from an inoperable brain tumor in 2012.

According to police, 23-year-old Bryan Bellace was the man seen urinating on the memorial, which sits in an all-access park in Mays Landing, N.J. He was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, lewdness and having an open alcoholic beverage in a park.

Police say 23-year-old Daniel Flippen filmed the video. He was charged with having an open alcoholic beverage in a park.

Paul Burgan and Desmond Walker, two residents who saw the video, immediately reacted with kindness and went down to the park to clean up the mess. They say it was meant to show Christian’s family that the community doesn’t stand for that sort of behavior.

“We come together. This is our community,” Burgan said. “When stuff like this happens, we come together, and we take care of what needs to be done.”

Christian’s father, Mark Clopp, took to Facebook to thank those who reached out in support of his family.

Copyright 2019 KYW, Paul Burgan/Facebook via CNN. All rights reserved.