Two men charged with killing teen brothers, friend in Des Moines shooting

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of killing two brothers and a teenage friend at a southeast Des Moines duplex.

Police said Tuesday that Emmanuel Totaye Jr. and Daishawn Gills are charged with murder and one of robbery.

Polk County court records don't list the names of lawyers who could comment for them.

The three bodies were found at the duplex around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

Those killed were identified as 19-year-old Devonte and 16-year-old Malachi Swanks and a friend, 15-year-old Thayne Wright. All lived in Des Moines.