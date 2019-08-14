Two men facing charges after garage burglary in Sterling

Two Rock Falls men are in custody, accused of burglarizing a garage in Sterling on Sunday.

26-year-old Timothy Phillips (left) and 26-year-old Dominic Duke (right) are charged in connection to a burglary in Sterling on Sunday. (Sterling Police)

The Sterling Police Department responded to a call about a burglary in the 200 block of E. Miller Road around 4:28 a.m. Several power tools and other items were stolen from the detached garage.

Police arrested Timothy Phillips and Dominic Duke, both 26-years-old, in connection to the burglary. They're charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass to Real Property and Theft Over $500.

They're being held in the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.