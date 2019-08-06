Two men in custody after shots fired, pursuit in Davenport

Two men are in custody after Davenport police responded to a shots fired call early Tuesday morning.

Police say at approximately 2:04 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 2700 Harrison St. They say officers found a possible suspect vehicle driving away from the scene with no headlights and tried to stop the vehicle in the area of Locust and Harrison. The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began.

The suspect vehicle then hit a curb near 14th and Brown, stopping it in its tracks. Three people ran away from the vehicle on foot. Police caught two of those people after a short chase on foot. They also found one firearm at this time.

Davenport officers then found a scene in the 2700 block of Harrison St. They found several cartridge cases and gunshot damage to a garage door, but no injuries were reported.

Two adult men were arrested in connection to this incident. An investigation is still underway.