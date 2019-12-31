Two men injured in fight; Muscatine police ask for help from the public

Police are asking for the community's help after they responded to a fight in Muscatine.

Police say on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:40 a.m., officers came upon a fight in progress at the riverfront parking lot. Officials say the fight involved two men from Muscatine.

Both men were injured in the fight and were taken to the hospital by an ambulance. One had blunt force injuries and the other had puncture injuries.

Officials with the Muscatine Police Department are asking for help from the community in this investigation. They ask that anyone that has information about this incident or may have camera surveillance related to this incident to call Lt. Anthony Kies of the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922, ext. 608 or via email at akies@muscatineiowa.gov. You may also private message the police department on their Facebook page.