Two men killed trying to jump open drawbridge

Two men from Texas died Friday in a single-vehicle crash when police say the car they were in tried to jump an open drawbridge.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) say it occurred around 2 a.m. on Hwy 384 south of Lake Charles.

The two men were inside a Chevy Cruze that initially stopped at a pontoon bridge that had opened to allow the passage of boating traffic in the Intracoastal Waterway.

LSP report a passenger in the Cruze got out of the car, pushed up a lowered gate arm and got back in the vehicle.

The driver placed the vehicle in reverse “then accelerated forward in an attempt to ‘jump’ the ramp of the bridge,” according to a Louisiana State Police media release.

“The vehicle became airborne, landed in the waterway, and sank to the bottom.”

The deceased driver was unable to get out of the submerged vehicle while the deceased passenger was found outside of it.

The victims’ names had not been released as of late Friday afternoon.