Two men rescued from Wapsi River after loading deer into kayak

Two men had to be rescued off the Wapsi River Wednesday night following an incident while hunting.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, crews from Camanche, Low Moor, and Clinton County were dispatched to the river near the Scott County line for kayakers in distress. The department says the two men were deer hunting and decided to load the deer onto the kayak with them when the kayak flipped.

Both men had to be rescued and are expected to be okay. It is unclear if the men were able to keep the deer.

