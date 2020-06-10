Two men rescued from grain bin in rural Henry County Tuesday

Fire crews from around the area were called to rural Henry County, Illinois Tuesday afternoon to help with a grain bin rescue.

Crews arriving on the scene discovered two men trapped. One of the men was buried up to his waist, while the other was buried up to his chest.

After nearly two hours, rescuers were able to remove the first man, who was able to walk away from the bin on his own.

Forty minutes later, crews were able to free the second man using a rescue tube and removing the grain around him. He was conscious and talking.

Erie Fire Chief Doug Rutledge said great cooperation between all the departments saved the day.

Both men were taken to the hospital to be checked out. Their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Nine departments from Illinois and Iowa showed up to help with the rescue.