Two minor bus accidents cause students to get home later than usual

TV6 received multiple reports of students from Bluegrass School District getting home later than usual Friday evening.

TV6 spoke with Sara Gott, Elementary School Principal. Gott confirmed that the school dismissed at 4 pm as usual on Friday and shortly after dismissal one bus was pulling out of the school lot and clipped a passenger vehicle. Gott also confirmed that there was another bus that clipped a pole, however, confirmed both minor accidents were unrelated.

According to Bluegrass Police, there were no injuries.

Officials say once a school bus is in any sort of accident, the bus has to be cleared by officials. This prolonged the time it took to get students home, as police confirmed the buses were safe to transport.

While the buses were being cleared the bus company began calling parents to notify them of what happened, according to Gott. Some parents say there were not called. TV6 has not independently confirmed if all parents have been contacted, however, school officials confirmed they received the same reports.

A School official posted in an online Facebook group for parents of Blue Grass students, "A huge apology about the buses this afternoon! Please reach out to me at school Monday with your concerns. We had two buses after school in accidents... all students are okay".