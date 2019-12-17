Two minors taken to hospital following fire in East Moline

Two minors were taken to the hospital following a fire in East Moline.

Two minors were taken to the hospital following a fire in East Moline. Officials with the fire department say an electric space heater is suspected to have started the fire. (KWQC)

Officials with the fire department say an electric space heater is suspected to have started the fire.

Officials say on Monday just before 7:40 a.m., the East Moline Fire Department responded to a home on 7 1/2 Street for a report of a fire.

Preliminary investigation shows two minors were sleeping in the basement at the time of the fire and woke up to heat coming from a blanket burning on the bed.

The oldest minor tried to get the youngest out of the home but could only get him to the main floor before being forced out of the basement through a window. The oldest minor then notified a neighbor to call 911. The oldest was cut during the escape and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire department arrived to find heavy smoke and heat throughout the home with an active fire in the basement. The fire was spreading to the main floor bedrooms.

Firefighters entered the home and searched for the remaining minor who was found and also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined, however, it's suspected that an electric space heater started the fire.