Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Rock Island County

Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Rock Island County, bringing the total number of deaths to nine.

The Rock Island County Health Department said the new deaths are a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.

“Today is the first day we are reporting more than one death in the county,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are saddened by every one of our residents who have lost their life to this illness. We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends.”

The health department also reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 382.

The news cases include:

• A man in his 80s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A man in his 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A man in his teens who is isolating at home

• A man in his teens who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

• A woman in her teens who is isolating at home