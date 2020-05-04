Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Rock Island County

Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Rock Island County, bringing the total to 14.

They are a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s, according to the Rock Island County Health Department. Both were being treated at a local hospital.

“We are saddened that two more Rock Island County residents have died from this virus,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the health department. “We strongly encourage our residents to remain vigilant by staying home and wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when going out for food and essential supplies. Our older and more vulnerable residents are counting on you to do your part for the community.”

The health department also reported 22 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 491. Twenty-two patients are currently hospitalized, according to officials.

The new cases are:

• A woman in her 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A man in his 90s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home