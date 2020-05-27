Two more test positive for coronavirus in Rock Island County

Two more Rock Island County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number to 686.

The new cases are a man in his 30s who is isolating at home and a man in his 20s who is isolating at home, the Rock Island County Health Department said Wednesday.

Eight patients are hospitalized, according to the Rock Island County Health Department.

“We have been seeing lower COVID-19 case counts for more than a week,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are cautiously optimistic, but we urge all Quad Citians to stay vigilant and keep following social distancing, face covering and hand-washing guidance to reduce the number of new infections.”

The health department urges the public to stay at home as much as possible, especially when ill; keep at least six-feet between you and anyone else; wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer; cover coughs and sneezes; and wear a face covering when going out for essential supplies.