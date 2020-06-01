Two new COVID-19 cases reported out of Rock Island County

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of Rock Island County.

Health officials say this now brings the county's total to 700. Of the confirmed cases, officials say four patients are in the hospital.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies