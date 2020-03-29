Two new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rock Island County

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing the total of official cases to seven. They are:

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

IDPH continues to encourage you to help us to drive home the recommendations about social distancing. Please help us all by:

• Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

• Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

• Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

• Staying home when you are ill. If you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Rock Island Health Department webpage at www.richd.org and the IDPH webpage at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/