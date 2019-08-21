UPDATE: Water restored in Bettendorf neighborhood after two new water main breaks

UPDATE 8/21 4:09 p.m. Iowa American officials say emergency repairs are complete after a water main break in a Bettendorf neighborhood.

A Bettendorf neighborhood is being impacted by two new water main breaks. (KWQC)

They say they're turning the water back on at both locations, Magnolia and Cyprus. Crews will remain in the neighborhood into the afternoon hours as there is considerable clean-up to do, but water service is being restored.

Affected customers do not need to boil their water.

ORIGINAL: There are two new water main breaks impacting the same Bettendorf neighborhood that saw a big break Tuesday morning.

One of the breaks happened overnight Wednesday on Magnolia Drive, just a couple of blocks away from Tuesday's water main break on Hillside Drive. As of 8:40 a.m., Iowa American Water said 60 customers were without water as emergency repairs were underway.

The other break is also nearby, on Cyprus Drive. TV6 was told 30 customers were impacted as of 8:40 a.m.

Iowa American Water officials say while it may seem like the city is being inundated with water main breaks, that's really not the case. They say it isn't uncommon to have additional water main breaks after a large break, like the one the city experienced Tuesday.

They say large breaks lead to higher flows in an area, and when they reroute water to isolate a break for repairs, it can cause additional breaks. They say if there is a weak spot already in a pipe, the higher flows can cause it to break.