Two people arrested in Whiteside County, Illinois after traffic stop.

Whiteside County Deputies arrested two people following a traffic stop on Riverdale Road near the Prophet Road intersection on Saturday.

Deputies arrested 39 year old Eric A. Smith of Sterling, Illinois for Driving While License Suspended and discovered he had an active warrant out of Stephenson County for Retail Theft.

The passenger in the vehicle, 31 year old Marie A. Whitten of Rock Falls, Illinois was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Needle and Syringes. Both were taken and held at the Whiteside County Jail.