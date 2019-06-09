Two people dead after house explosion in rural Knox County

Two people were killed in a house gas explosion in Rapatee, Illinois which is in rural Knox County near the Fulton County line.

According to Fulton County Emergency Management, emergency responders were called to Illinois 97 and North Street for a report of a house explosion.

Crews found debris over the roadway, power lines, and nearby homes.

According to the Facebook post below, the house was supplied by a propane tank in the yard and there are no natural gas lines in the area.

In an earlier post on their Facebook page, officials say the gas leak was contained.

Officials say AMEREN crews are on scene working to restore power.

Illinois 97 is closed in this area. Officials say it likely will not open until Monday.

Emergency officials ask that you avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.