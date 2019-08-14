Two people die in house fire in Muscatine County

Two people died in a house fire in Fruitland, Iowa in Muscatine County Wednesday morning.

The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 6:59 a.m. reporting smoke coming from a home in the 2500 block of Stewart Road.

The Fruitland Fire Department responded and upon arriving, fire crews found heavy fire on the north side of the single-family home. Crews were able to knock down the fire, and it was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Officials say two people died in the fire, but no first responders were hurt. Several rooms of the home suffered heavy fire damage, and the entire building suffered smoke damage.

The victims have not been identified yet, but the on-scene investigation has been completed. Although officials have not determined a cause, they say the fire does not appear intentional at this time.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office provided an investigator, and the Fruitland and Muscatine Fire Departments also helped with the investigation.

The Fruitland Fire Department was assisted by the Muscatine, Letts and Wilton Fire Departments, the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office and the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office. Approximately 20 firefighters responded to the fire. The American Red Cross also responded.