Two people self-evacuated a Moline home after a fire started in an upstairs bedroom.

Crews responded to the call on the 700 block of 22nd St. in Moline, Ill. just after 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured.

Moline Fire Dept. was assisted by East Moline Fire Dept., Rock Island Fire Dept., Rock Island Arsenal Fire Dept., and Air 12.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.