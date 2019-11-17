Two people found dead, death investigation underway in Lyndon, Ill.

According to Whiteside County Sheriff, John Booker, two people were found dead inside a Lyndon, Illinois home Saturday Afternoon.

Sheriff Booker says deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at 1:35 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of East Commerical Street. Deputies were able to look through a window and found a man on the bed.

Along with Prophetstown Police, deputies were able to get inside the home where they found 78-year-old Thomas E. Whitney dead inside the bedroom. They also found his wife, 53-year-old Dawn R. Whitney dead in the bathroom.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Sheriff Booker did not say whether the deaths are considered suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled in the upcoming days.

The death investigation is ongoing.