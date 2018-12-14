Two people in ICU after tractor trailer crash in Knox County

Two people have been hospitalized after a tractor-trailer crash in Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department was called to the intersection of Illinois Route 41 and Knox Road 1300N (Munson Road) in reference to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV.

Initial investigations showed officials that an SUV, driven by 31-year-old Waylon R. Clark, of Monmouth, was heading eastbound on Knox Road 1300N and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officials say the tractor-trailer, driven by 35-year-old Dirk A. Steele, of Maquon, was southbound on Illinois Route 41 and hit the driver's side of the SUV. This caused the SUV to be pushed into a ditch on the south side of the intersection.

Clark and his passenger, 32-year-old Heidi Clark, also of Monmouth, were taken to a local hospital and then to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria by Life Flighter. They were both listed as in the ICU.

The sheriff's department was assisted by the following agencies: Galesburg Police Department, Abingdon Fire Department, Galesburg Fire Department, GHAS Ambulance, Abingdon Police Department, Abingdon First Responders and the Illinois State Police.

The crash is under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.