Two people sent to the hospital after Sunday morning crash

Two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a car crash Sunday morning around 3:03 a.m.

According to Illinois State Police, Jermaine Leverston, 44, of Joliet, IL was driving southbound in the northbound lanes on Interstate 294, when the front end of his car hit the front end of Keith Mereck’s car in a head-on collision.

Mereck, 66, of Valley City, OH and Leverston were both taken to the hospital. The road has since been reopened. The investigation is ongoing.

