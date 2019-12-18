Two people shot in Iowa City; police say they're not connected

Two people were shot in Iowa City early Wednesday morning and police say the two do not appear to be connected.

Police say at 1 a.m., on Wednesday they responded to the 700 block of Westwinds Drive for a report of a man who was shot. When officers responded they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known at this time.

While officers were at the hospital investigating that incident they were notified of a man who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say initial reports show this man was shot in the area of Hawks Ridge Apartments and was not related to the first shooting.

The Iowa City Police Investigations Division is actively investigating leads in each case and no further information will be released at this time. There have been no arrests made in either case.

Iowa City Police are asking for the public's help to identify anyone involved in these crimes. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about these incidents that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information, including potential security camera footage, is urged to contact Iowa City Police at 319-356-5276 or Crime Stoppers online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.