Two people suffer minor injuries in early morning crash in Davenport

One vehicle is severely damaged after an early morning crash in rural Davenport. (KWQC)

It happened at 5:52 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 90th Street, near the entrance of the John Deere Davenport Works plant.

Davenport police responded to the two vehicle crash to assist the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were transported from the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.