Two people taken to hospital in Cedar Falls, Iowa after a gunman fired into a crowd.

A gunman fired several shots into a crowd in Cedar Falls, Iowa early Tuesday morning according to police.

They say around 1:45 a.m, a suspect fired several shots from a handgun into a crowd of people in the 2200 block of College Street.

This is just a block northeast of Northern Iowa's campus.

An officer was on scene and ran after the suspect, but lost track of the suspect in a nearby neighborhood.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and second went by private vehicle. Both were treated for gunshot wounds.

At this time the incident remains under investigation.