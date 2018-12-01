Two renovated Davenport homes on sale through Urban Homestead Program

Two homes in Davenport are newly renovated and on the market.

1512 West 15th Street and 1501 Eastern Avenue.

Both are part of the Urban Homestead Program. They are rehabilitated single-family homes that are available for sale to qualified buyers.

If you're struggling to make a down payment, or are overwhelmed with home repair costs. This program could help you get a house in our area.

The program requires applicants must meet necessary credit an income requirements. The two properties will have an open house tomorrow, Sunday, December 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications will be accepted through December 14. They are available online at www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/homstead