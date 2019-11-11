Two serious weather-related accidents in Henry County, Iowa

Icy conditions appear to have played a role in two serious crashes in Henry County, Iowa Monday. The first one happened around 7:25 a.m. in the 2200 grid of Highway 78. According to the Henry Co. Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Jaime Nino of Winfield lost control on the icy road and his Ford pickup crossed the center line into the path of a car driven by 56-year-old Asher Smale of Winfield.

The pickup wound up in the ditch. Smale swerved to avoid the collision, but then struck a GMC truck driven by 21-year-old Neil Davis of Winfield. Smale was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment of injuries. Jaime Nino was cited for failure to maintain control.

About an hour later, deputies were called to respond to a collision between a semi-truck and a pickup at the intersection of Highway 218 and 115th Street. Authorities say Joseph Hawkins of Wayland lost control on the icy road and his Dodge truck hit a semi on Highway 218. The impact caused the semi to go off the road and into the ditch.

Hawkins was cited for failure to maintain control. No one was hurt, but damage to the pickup is estimated at $20,000. Damage to the semi-truck and trailer is estimated at $140,000.