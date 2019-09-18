Two students removed from Muscatine High School after hoax threat was made

Two students have been removed from Muscatine High School after making a hoax threat.

"Muscatine High School received word of an anonymous text warning of a potential shooting," Muscatine school officials announced on their Facebook page early Wednesday morning. School officials say police were notified immediately.

TV6 received multiple reports Wednesday morning from concerns parents saying the school was surrounded by police after a threat was made towards the school. When TV6 reached out to police we were told there was no threat and that police did not have the school surrounded.

School officials said in their announcement that in connection with working with the Muscatine Police Department two students had made a social media post as a hoax. School officials say those two students were removed from the school and that the police department was following up and continuing an investigation.

"Our utmost priority is to make certain we provide students a safe learning environment and to that end," school officials said. "We will do whatever is necessary to ensure that happens."

You can read the full post below.