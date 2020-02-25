Two students taken to hospital after incident at Blong Tech. Center in Davenport

Two students were taken to the hospital following an incident at the T. Blong Technology Center in Davenport.

This is according to Eastern Iowa Community College's Associate Director for Marketing & Communications, Alan Campbell.

Campbell tells TV6 that sparks flew into the clothing of a student, causing the clothing to catch fire.

"Another student stepped into help and, in turn, burnt their hands," Campbell said. "Both were taken to the hospital."

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

Campbell tells TV6 the fire marshall did receive the incident and has determined it was an accident.

According to the college's website, the "Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' John T. Blong Technology Center supports the economic future and vitality of area manufacturers and students through human resource, technology and industry development," the website reads.