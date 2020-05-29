Two suspects need identified after portable toilets are knocked over in West Burlington

Police are hoping to identify two people as part of an ongoing vandalism investigation in West Burlington.

Police say the two seen on the bikes above are wanted in connection after two portable toilets were knocked over. In the video you can see the two riding up to the portable toilets and then each of the toilets are knocked over.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the West Burlington Police Department at (319) 754-8555 or the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.