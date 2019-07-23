Two taken to hospital after car accident in Whiteside County

Two people were taken to the hospital following a car accident in Whiteside County on Friday, July 19.

Officials with the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office were called to the accident on Lyndon Road and Hazel Road, in rural Morrison, just before 9:40 p.m.

Officials say a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Joseph Mathews, of Morrison, was heading south on Lyndon Road when he approached the interaction of Hazel Road. During this time another vehicle, driven by 65-year-old Paulette Selmi, of Sterling, drove into the intersection and caused a crash. Officials say Selmi failed to yield at the intersection.

Investigation shows Selmi's vehicle entered the southwest ditch, where it turned over and rested on the driver side. Selmi was then extracted from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital in Rockford by Medforce Helicopter for her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, Mathews, was taken to a hospital for his injuries as well.

Officials have not released the extent of their injuries at this time.

Officials say Selmi was issued for Failure to Yield the right of way and was released with a notice to appear in court.

Deputies were assisted by the Morrison Police Department, Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Medical Services, CGH Medical Services, Medforce Helicopter and Hunter's towing.