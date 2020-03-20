Two teens arrested in connection with string of burglaries, vandalism in Macomb neighborhood

Two teens are facing multiple charges in connection with a string of burglaries and vandalism in Macomb.

Macomb Police Chief Curt Baker says his department had received reports of burglaries and vandalism in several neighborhoods in the North West quadrant of Macomb.

He says on Thursday, an officer patrolling the area spotted a suspicious vehicle with no headlights on Jana Road. The officer got behind the vehicle, at which point the driver pulled into a driveway and struck a home.

Chief Baker says two teens ran from the vehicle and were found after a perimeter search was conducted. The vehicle was determined to be stolen, according to Chief Baker.

The teens, both 14-years-old, are suspected to be responsible for car burglaries, vehicle thefts, vandalism and criminal damage in several neighborhoods in the area.

They were arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, trespass, burglary, criminal damage to property, resisting police officers and theft.

Macomb police is now reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked and report any suspicious activity.