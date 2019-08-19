Two teens in custody after armed robbery in Eldridge

Two teens are in custody after an armed robbery in Eldridge Monday afternoon.

Eldridge police say around 12:35 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. Maple Court, by the intersection of W. Maple St. and Dammann Drive.

They say two people approached a 15-year-old male, displayed a black revolver, and demanded money and his cell phone. They then escaped in a vehicle towards Davenport.

Eldridge police and Scott County deputies found and stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of W. Slopertown Rd. They recovered a black, loaded .22 caliber revolver, along with cash.

Two 17-year-old males from Davenport were arrested and are being charged as adults. They're charged with one count of Robbery in the 1st Degree, a class B felony; 1 count of Going Armed with Intent, a class D felony and 1 count of Carrying Weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

They're being held in the Scott Ccounty Jail.

An investigation is still underway.