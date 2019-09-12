Two teens in custody, facing theft charges after police pursuit of stolen vehicle

Two teens are in custody after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Davenport Thursday morning.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested Thursday after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. (KWQC)

Police say at approximately 10:42 a.m., a Davenport police officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen traveling in the area of East Locust Street and Eastern Avenue.

The vehicle, a black 2016 Honda Pilot, had been stolen from the 4400 block of Spring Street during a residential burglary earlier that morning.

Police followed the vehicle and after a short pursuit, an officer disabled it by using the PIT manuever at East 14th Street and Pershing Avenue. The occupants of the vehicle, both teen boys, ran on foot and were caught shortly after.

Before the chase, the same Honda Pilot had been involved in a robbery in Davenport. Police say the robbery happened at approximately 8:19 a.m. in the 100 block of W. 12th Street.

Shortly after, in the 200 block of W. 12th Street, the driver of the vehicle tried to run over a relative of the robbery victim, who tried to confront the suspects over the robbery. Neither victim was hurt.

The two teens, 14 and 15-years-old, are now in custody for 1st Degree Theft, with other felony charges pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app "CrimeReports by Motorola."

