Two teens injured in Friday afternoon crash in Moline

Two Alleman High School students were injured in a car crash Friday afternoon in Moline, the school confirmed to TV6.

Moline Police said an 18-year-old male was driving when he struck a tree at 15th Street and 17th Avenue Friday around 4:47 p.m.

The driver and his passenger, who police said is a female minor, were air lifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to school officials at Alleman High School, a prayer service was held Saturday evening.

Adhering to the state's social distancing guidelines, attendees stayed in their vehicles during the service.

Sara Stroud, Principal of Alleman High School told TV6, "our parking lot was full. Full. I attempted to come but we had 11, 12, 13 rows of vehicles and 15 cars deep each row. I mean the whole thing was filled. An hour before our prayer service there was a bit of a rain shower that went through but the moment our service began the sun came out and it was shining on our Alleman community. It's always faith first and there's a strong bond there between the families."

According to police, speed is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.