Two test positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County; total rises to 688

Two additional people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County according to health officials.

The two new cases brings the county's total to 688. Currently, there are nine patients in the hospital.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 20's who is being treated in a hospital

· A man in his 20's who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies