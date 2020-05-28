Two test positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County; total rises to 688

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two additional people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County according to health officials.
The two new cases brings the county's total to 688. Currently, there are nine patients in the hospital.
The new cases are:
· A woman in her 20's who is being treated in a hospital
· A man in his 20's who is isolating at home
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:
· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow
· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies