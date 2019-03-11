Two tickets win big in Abingdon and Chicago as part of Lucky Day Lotto jackpot

Have you recently purchased a ticket in Abingdon or in Chicago? If so, you may want to double check your ticket.

A liquor store in Abingdon and a gas station in Chicago both sold winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets in the Sunday, March 10 drawing. The two winners will split the $650,000 jackpot, resulting in $325,000 each.

The winning tickets were purchased at Ma & Pa Liquors and Mobil in Chicago. Both of the tickets matched all of the numbers, 17, 20, 24, 32, 45.

Each retailer will receive a bonus of $3,250 or one percent of the prize amount for selling one of the winning tickets.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place until they call 1-800-252-1775 or visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

Additional prizes ranging from $1 to $200 were won by 16,500 players in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. In all, players won than $686,000 in this drawing.