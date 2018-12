The Dubuque County sheriff says a teen passenger died in a two-car crash late Friday. The crash was caused in part by icy roads.

It happened on Sundown Road north of Highway 151 near Bernard, Iowa. The car slid sideways on an icy surface and crossed the center line. It was then struck by another car.

The collision killed a 17-year-old male passenger from the Cedar Rapids area.

His name has not yet been released.