Two wanted after armed robbery in Sterling; police need help locating suspects

Two people are wanted by the Sterling Police Department after an armed robbery happened on February 3.

Police say 26-year-old Samantha Jo Thomas and 26-year-old James W. Zacharias are both wanted for armed robbery on a Whiteside County arrest warrant.

Both are wanted in connection to an incident that happened on February 3, according to the Sterling Police Department. They say a man was robbed.

If you know the whereabouts of these individuals, you're asked to call the department or your local police department.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.