Two wanted on animal cruelty charges in Rockford after dog is fatally shot

Two Rockford men are wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a dog Friday morning.

Kelvin Langston, 28, and Douglas Hollyfield, 26, face animal cruelty and weapons charges.

Police say Langston and Hollyfield entered a woman's home in the 700 block of Bruce Street. The woman, who knew both suspects, says she was dog-sitting for a friend.

After entering the home, Langston and Hollyfield reportedly took turns shooting at the dog. The dog died from its injuries, but no one else was hurt.

Langston and Hollyfield are both charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, unlawful use of weapons, reckless discharge and no FOID card. Langston was also charged with unlawful sue of weapons by a gang member.

Police have obtained warrants for both Langston and Hollyfield. Both have bonds set at $150,000.

If you have any information on either suspect, contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Read the original version at www.wifr.com