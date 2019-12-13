Two women from the Quad Cities participating in Miss America competition

For the very first time, two women from the Quad Cities are both participating in the Miss America competition.

Miss Iowa Emily Tinsman is from Bettendorf, and Miss Illinois Ariel Beverly is from East Moline.

Miss Iowa is a recent graduate of Drake University, with a degree in music education. She says being Miss America would help her make a bigger impact on art education in the U.S.

"Being Miss America allows me to reach more people than just in Iowa. It allows me to bring my social impact initiative for arts education to a bigger audience. It allows to reach more kids. It allows me to reach out to various arts organizations in this country and ultimately fight together for funding for arts programs," Tinsman said.

Miss Illinois is a 2012 graduate of United Township High School. She has a background in the arts and is also using her platform to advocate for arts education.

"I want every student across the state and country to have that access like I did, and that's why I chose my career to become an art teacher. So not only have I experienced the impacts the arts have had on myself, but the impact on the students that I'm teaching," Beverly said.

The Miss America competition airs Thursday night at 7, and you can watch it and cheer for both women, right here on TV6.