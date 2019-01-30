Tyson Foods recalls chicken nuggets over plastic contamination concerns

Tyson Foods is recalling one type of chicken nuggets because they may have been contaminated with plastics.

The recall affects Tyson's fully cooked panko nuggets packed in five-pound bags. The company says a small number of consumers found tiny pieces of soft blue plastics in their chicken.

So far, the problem does not appear to be widespread, but out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling more than 36-thousand pounds of the product.

The affected food was shipped to club store distribution centers in Illinois, Arizona, California, Utah and New Jersey.

Tyson says there are no reports of injuries.