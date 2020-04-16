Tyson Foods says 2 dead from COVID-19 outbreak at Columbus Junction plant

Two employees have died following a coronavirus outbreak that has sickened scores of Tyson Foods workers at a large pork plant in southeastern Iowa.

The deaths of the workers at Tyson plant in Columbus Junction are the first known to be linked to an outbreak at a meatpacking plant in Iowa. The company said that it was “deeply saddened by the loss of two team members” and that their families were in its thoughts and prayers.

The plant has been idled since April 6, when Tyson announced that more than two dozen workers were infected. The company said Monday that it would continue the plant’s suspension this week after more workers tested positive.