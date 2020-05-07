Tyson Waterloo to resume limited operations Thursday

The Waterloo Tyson plant, where more than 400 employees tested positive for COVID-19, will resume limited operations on Thursday.

Tyson said it has partnered with Matrix Medical Network, a medical clinical services company, to establish an onsite clinic to provide team members with enhanced care. This includes diagnostic (PCR) testing for COVID-19, daily clinical screenings, access to nurse practitioners, employee education, and support for personal health goals or concerns.

Tyson says all team members returning to work have been tested for COVID-19, and any team member who has tested positive will remain on sick leave until released by health officials to return to work. Team members who have not been tested will be unable to return to work and all new hires will be tested prior to starting work.

Tyson also says it has doubled its "thank you" bonuses for its front line workers and increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 to encourage team members to stay home when they are sick.

