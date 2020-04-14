Tyson plant in Columbus Junction extends operation suspension

The Tyson pork plant in Columbus Junction is extending its suspension on operations after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"Protecting our team members continues to be top priority for us," Fresh Meats Manager of Communications Liz Croston tells TV6. "As we continue assessing the situation at our Columbus Junction pork facility, and partnering with our local health department, we will extend the suspension of operations for this week. We will continue to pay our Columbus Junction team members while they are out and will also continue to divert livestock originally scheduled for delivery to Columbus Junction to our other pork plants, where possible."

Croston tells TV6 they are working to protect their team members during the "ever-changing situation" while also ensuring the company continues to fulfill their critical role of helping feed those across the country.

"We’ve been checking worker temperatures, providing face coverings and initiating additional cleaning," Croston said. "We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space. We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. We’ve also been educating team members on COVID-19, including the importance of following CDC guidelines away from work."

TV6 has reached out regarding the Joslin plant. Once TV6 learns more information we will work to get that posted to our website.