Tyson plant in Columbus Junction resumes limited operations after COVID-19 outbreak

The Tyson Fresh Meats pork plant in Columbus Junction resumed limited operations Tuesday after being idled for two weeks due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The plant produces fresh, boxed pork and ships to food service and retail customers around the world. The company said it "is an important market outlet to hundreds of independent pig farmers in the region."

On April 6, Tyson announced it would idle the plant's operations after dozens of employees tested positive for the virus.

Officials announced on April 15 that two employees died following the COVID-19 outbreak that impacted dozens at the Columbus Junction plant. These were the first known deaths linked to an outbreak at a meatpacking plant in Iowa.

In a press release announcing the limited operations resuming Tuesday, Tyson Foods President Dean Banks said, “Our first priority is protecting our team members while they fulfill their critical mission of feeding families across the country during this challenging time."

Banks said, “we plan to increase production at Columbus Junction gradually, with the safety of our team members top of mind.”

TV6 reached out to Tyson Foods Tuesday. A spokesperson for the company declined an interview, however they provided information, writing, "We continue working diligently to protect our team members at facilities across the country by taking worker temperatures, requiring protective face coverings and conducting additional cleaning and sanitizing. We’re implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers, spreading out work stations where possible, and providing more breakroom space."

As production at the pork plant resumes, TV6 spoke with Jaydee Hanson, Policy Director for the nonprofit the Center for Food Safety to discuss consumer safety and whether people should be taking extra precautions when handling meat processed at plants with confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks.

"We want our meat to be produced safely. It's already a high injury occupation and you shouldn't have to have a potential death sentence just going to work," he said. In order to ensure safety, Hanson said all workers need protective equipment, slower line speeds so they do not have to bump into each other to do their job, and the healthcare they need to leave work, get well, and come back to work.

Hanson said of Tyson, "this is something they've never had to deal with before. They're learning how to keep their workers safe. They're learning how to keep you safe. You need to take, for yourself, all of those precautions that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging us all to take. Now we've got this additional problem that we have a workforce that is ill. They need to take care of themselves and they live in the same community they need to take care of."

TV6 asked Hanson about the precautions people should take when it comes to consuming meat during the COVID-19 outbreak. He said, "you've gotta be really careful regardless, but mostly it's the packaging that you need to worry about with this. Even if the outside of the meat had the virus on it, your cooking is gonna kill it. I don't think you need to worry about that."

"The plastic wrap and the boxes that the meat comes in will have been handled by workers," said Hanson. "Those of you in Iowa are going to have to pay more attention than us on the coast getting your meat because the virus can only live for about five days or so on surfaces and 14 days in humans. They're putting in an element of safety, but on your cardboard box or plastic, probably five days the most," he explained.

"When you're opening the meat in the kitchen follow all of those guidelines you've been taught. Don't contaminate your cutting board with vegetables and meat together. Always wash your hands really thoroughly. You're now protecting yourself as though you're a surgeon not just an ordinary cook," he said.

Hanson said it would be a good idea to keep the packaging the meat comes in out of the kitchen.

"Worry mostly about your fellow residents in town that work at the plant. They're unfortunately going to be your most likely source of this virus. Take all of the precautions that the CDC is advising you. When you go out, you should wear a mask," said Hanson.

Hanson said he wants to emphasize one thing in particular: "we don't want anybody discriminating against any of the workers that are working so hard to make a living and provide food for you all."

He says exercising caution and following recommended guidelines will go a long way.

TV6 reached out to the Iowa Department of Public Health as well as Governor Kim Reynolds' office to confirm exact numbers at the Tyson plant. We are waiting to hear back.

Tyson did not comment on the number of cases which have been confirmed at the Columbus Junction facility.

