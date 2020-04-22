Tyson pork processing plant closes in Iowa forcing farmers to adapt

Tyson Foods announced it is indefinitely suspending its operations at its Waterloo pork processing plant.

The company closed the plant to protect its 2,800 workers during the COVID-19 outbreak. Meatpacking employers across the nation have struggled to contain the virus inside their plants.

TV6 spoke to a pork producer in Walcott about how this could be a blow to farmers like him.

Mike Paustian, President of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, said he worries how farmers like himself will keep up during this time.

“Now that the Tyson plant in Waterloo is closed that’s going to have an impact on producers especially here in Eastern Iowa,” Paustian said.

He sells nearly 28,000 hogs on his farm in Walcott every year. Now, the COVID-19 outbreak is creating backups on pig farms like his.

“Producers are stuck in a situation where our pigs are still growing, but we don’t have anywhere to go with them,” Paustian said. “Eventually they will get too big and packing plants won’t even want them anymore because they are not designed to handle animals that are that big.”

“We are changing the ingredients in the feedings that we feed to the pigs to try and slow them down so they don’t grow as fast,” he said. “That will buy us a little bit of time.”

In the meantime, Paustian said there is another problem. Hogs are also selling for less amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now economists are projecting that pork producers will lose about $37 for every animal that we sell the rest of this year,” he said.

Another thing being discussed among farmers is if pork producers will have to start euthanizing their animals.

“That is a last resort that most producers don’t even want to think about,” Paustian said. “We really hope it doesn’t come to that. That goes against everything we stand for as pork producers. The whole reason we do this is to provide safe and affordable food for people. To see that go to waste would be heartbreaking to say the least.”

Paustian wants to remind consumers there is no danger in getting COVID-19 from pork. He said studies have been done showing that pigs cannot be infected by the virus.